Indonesia Considers Exporting Rice If Domestic Reserves Sufficient

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: Indonesia's National Food Agency (Bapanas) said Tuesday that the country might consider exporting rice once domestic needs are fulfilled.

Bapanas Head Arief Prasetyo Adi said that Indonesia could export rice as long as domestic food reserves are sufficient and production is abundant.

"If our food reserves are ready and production is abundant, for example, if we reach 32 million tons, why not?" Arief told reporters in Jakarta.

To be considered sufficient, Arief said the government must maintain at least 1 million tons of rice in reserve stock. "It is up to the president because any decision to export or import should come from the president," he added.

Recently, Indonesia's Ministry of Agriculture reported a domestic rice production surplus amid food crises affecting several countries. According to Deputy Agriculture Minister Sudaryono, rice surplus is expected to reach around 2.8 to 3 million tons as of April this year.

The discussion about rice exports arose in response to the Malaysian government's plan to import rice from Indonesia.