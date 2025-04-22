Iran Says Lifting Sanctions Main Focus Of Current Indirect Talks With US

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iranian government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said that her country's chief focus in current indirect talks with Washington is the effective removal of sanctions.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Mohajerani said that while it is possible to negotiate some issues during current talks, transferring Iranian-enriched uranium to a third party country constitutes a red line for Iran.

She said that by engaging in the ongoing negotiations, Iran mainly seeks to achieve relief from sanctions and improve the livelihood of the Iranian people, adding that expanding international cooperation could enhance the stability of the Iranian economy.

The US and Iran had begun indirect negotiations this month in order to reach a new agreement regarding Iran's nuclear program, following Washington's withdrawal from the previous deal in 2018. The first round of talks was held in Oman on April 12, followed by a second round in Italy on April 19.