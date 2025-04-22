Al Abdulghani Motors Joins Forces With Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons For First-Ever Toyota GR Yaris Regional Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorised distributor of Toyota in Qatar, proudly participated in the inaugural Toyota GR Yaris Regional Cup, held in Kuwait.

Organised in partnership with Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons Est Co, Toyota's official distributor in Kuwait, the event brought together top racers from both countries for an adrenaline-fuelled motorsports showdown, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Toyota Motorsports in the region.

On April 10 and 11, racers from Qatar and Kuwait showcased their talent and the capabilities of the high-performance Toyota GR Yaris vehicle at Kuwait Motor Town.

The competition featured two intense races, where drivers from both teams went head-to-head in a thrilling battle that demonstrated the endurance, agility, and power of the vehicle.

Ultimately, Team Kuwait took the lead, securing victory with an impressive 34 points, while Team Qatar followed behind with 10 points.

In parallel with the Regional Cup, Al Abdulghani Motors held the third round of the Toyota GR Yaris Cup Qatar at the same venue.

Ten skilled racers, who had competed in the previous rounds, took to the track once again.

These racers were proudly sponsored by Qatar National Bank (QNB), Ooredoo, Al Araby 2/Winwin, Chedid Insurance Brokers, I Love Qatar (ILQ), Qatar Living, IPrint, ENEOS/QALCO, Moteri Autocare Center, and Al Abdulghani Motors, competed in two action-packed races, battling for supremacy on the track.

Following three action-packed rounds, the championship leaderboard now stands with Team QNB in the lead.

Represented by Faisal Al Yafei and Khaled Al Maraghi, Team QNB holds the top position with a combined total of 34 points.

Close behind is Team ENEOS/QALCO, led by Saadon Al Kuwari, in second place with 33 points, followed by Team Qatar Living represented by Izz Bustami, in third place with 22 points.

These results reflect the cumulative performance across all rounds leading up to the grand finale.

The Toyota GR Yaris Cup Qatar will conclude with an exciting final round on 25th April 2025 at Lusail International Circuit. Building on the strong public engagement in previous rounds -which featured family-friendly activations in Kuwait such as kids' games, arcade zones, GR Club member activities, karting, drift shows, and hot laps - the final promises to deliver an even more exhilarating experience for fans.

Looking ahead, Qatar will host season 2 of the Toyota GR Yaris Regional Cup towards the end of 2025 further cementing its reputation as a regional hub for motorsport excellence.

This milestone underscores Al Abdulghani Motors' dedication to nurturing a vibrant and sustainable motorsports scene, empowering local talent, and strengthening community engagement through the power of performance driving.