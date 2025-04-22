403
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 22/04: Rally Continues (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1600.
The other top European and US economic numbers will come out on Wednesday when S&P Global will publish the flash manufacturing and services PMI numbers.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has been in a strong bullish momentum in the past few months. It has soared from a low of 1.0180 in January to a high of 1.1572.The pair recently crossed the important resistance level at 1.1212, the upper side of the cup and handle pattern. Moving above that level validated this pattern, which is one of the most bullish ones in technical analysis.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and other oscillators like the MACD and the Awesome oscillator have all pointed upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as buyers target the psychological level at 1.1600. The alternative scenario is where it drops and retests the cup's upper side and then resumes the uptrend.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using.
