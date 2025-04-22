403
GBP/USD Signal Today 22/04: Profit-Taking Likely (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the pair and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200.
The next key news to watch that may move the GBP/USD pair will be statements by several Fed officials like Raphael Bostic and Philip Jefferson. Most officials have hinted that the bank was not in a hurry to cut rates, but were ready to interveneif the economy slowed down.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has surged in the past few months. It has jumped by double digits and moved to a hig of 1.3427, a crucial level that was its highest level in 2024. It has formed what looks like a V-shaped recovery in this period.The pair even formed a golden cross pattern as the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day MA. Also, the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have kept rising.Therefore, after hitting a key resistance level, it will likely pull back as some investors start to take profits. If this happens, the key point to watch will be at 1.3200. A jump above the resistance at 1.3425 will point to more upside.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
