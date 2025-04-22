EUR/USD Forecast Today 22/04: Stretches Higher (Video)
- The Euro reached above the 1.15 level in the early part of the session on Monday, but it does look like we are struggling a bit here. And I find that interesting because we are so overbought at this point that it does make a certain amount of sense.
So, with that being said, I am watching this. A pullback to the 1.12 level probably doesn't change anything, but if we break down below there, that could really send this market racing to the bottom. A lot of this is going to come down to the trade situation. It looks like the United States and Europe, at least according to Donald Trump, might be a little closer to a deal. At least that was what he suggested during the session. He also suggested that he thought he could get a Ukraine peace treaty sometime in the next week or so, whether or not that's true, we'll have to wait and see, but I would think that would be good for risk appetite as well.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIronically, that might make the dollar strengthen just simply because it will have foreigners buying into the U S stock market, all things being equal. This is a market that continues to be overdone. So, I think a pullback makes the most sense. Quite frankly, if we continue going straight up in the air here, that just means the pullback will be nastier.Ready to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
