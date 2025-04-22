AMMC And Baptist Memorial Sign Letter Of Intent To Merge

Baptist Memorial Health Care (PRNewsfoto/Baptist Memorial Health Care)

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center logo includes name below a flame in red trapezoid-shaped box

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, Arkansas, and Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis have signed a non-binding letter of intent to complete a shared mission agreement to merge the two organizations.

"I am excited by the incredible opportunity to merge our two organizations," said Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care. "Arkansas Methodist Medical Center has similar values to Baptist Memorial Health Care and an excellent reputation in the community. By combining our organizations, we can expand the reach of sustainable and quality health care in the region while creating a strong organization with the size, scale, technology and intellectual capital to expand access to care while weathering future challenges."

Baptist Memorial Health Care has 24 hospitals in West Tennessee, Mississippi and Northeast Arkansas, with two of those hospitals in Crittenden and Craighead counties in Arkansas. Baptist, which had a net operating revenue of $4.4 billion in fiscal year 2024, most recently completed successful mergers with Anderson Regional Health System in Meridian, Mississippi, in 2024 and Mississippi Baptist Health System based in Jackson, Mississippi, in 2017.

"Merging with Baptist Memorial Health Care is an exciting opportunity for both Baptist and Arkansas Methodist Medical Center and, most importantly, for the community we serve," said Brad Bloemer, CEO of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. "With Baptist's strong market presence and long track record of delivering premier health care in both small, rural communities and large, metropolitan areas, they're the perfect partner to help us grow and improve. Together, we can expand access to more health care services, bring in more specialists and specialty services, modernize our facility, and ensure these health care services stay close to home."

Baptist Memorial and AMMC are in the early phases of discussions but expect to finalize an agreement by early 2026.

"For 75 years, Arkansas Methodist Medical Center has been committed to providing exceptional health care to our community," said Bloemer. "This partnership will allow us to honor that promise while continuing to expand and enhance the care we provide, thus serving as a beacon of health, hope and healing for our patients, staff and community."

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center has a 75-year history of providing medical excellence to Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. With more than 500 employees, inpatient rehabilitation services, multiple medical specialties and a retirement community, Chateau on the Ridge Assisted Living, AMMC has established a reputation for delivering quality health care.

A recognized leader, Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould provides progressive, compassionate health care to residents throughout Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. Additional information about AMMC is available at myammc.

Baptist Memorial Health Care is one of the country's largest not-for-profit health care systems and the largest provider of Medicaid in the region. Consistently ranking among the top integrated health care networks in the country, Baptist Memorial comprises 24 affiliate hospitals in West Tennessee, North and Central Mississippi and East Arkansas; a freestanding emergency department; more than 6,000 affiliated physicians; Baptist Medical Group, a multispecialty physician group with more than 1,100 providers; Baptist Cancer Center; home, hospice and psychiatric care; walk-in and urgent care clinics; a network of surgery, rehabilitation and other outpatient centers; and an education system that includes Baptist Health Sciences University and a college of osteopathic medicine. Baptist employs more than 22,000 people, and in fiscal year 2023 contributed more than $465 million in community benefit and uncompensated care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit or follow us on Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Baptist Memorial Health Care

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED