Next Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2025: Tech Strategies And Innovation Initiatives

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Next - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Next's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and acquisitions.

Next Plc (Next) is a specialty retailer that merchandises clothing, beauty products and homeware products through self-owned and franchised stores in the UK, Ireland and 34 countries across the world. The company sells both third-party brands as well as its own NEXT products through brick-and-mortar and online stores. NEXT Online, the company's online portal, caters to millions of UK and overseas customers. Next also offers products on credit through its credit division - NEXT Finance.

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnership and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget Key Executives

KNAPP

Zendesk

Geek+ robotics

Myntra

Reiss

Gap

The Keyholding Company

FatFace and Fabled by Marie Claire.

