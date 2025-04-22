Author John Fuller Unveils The Secrets Of Con Jones In 'Fame, Fortune, & Fear'

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) VANCOUVER, B.C., Canada, April 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - A mysterious discovery in 2004 has led to the unearthing of the hidden past of one of Vancouver's most intriguing and controversial figures.“Fame, Fortune, & Fear” (ISBN: 978-1779415059; released March 2025; Tellwell Publishing), written by veteran journalist John Fuller, tells the fascinating personal story of Con Jones, a man who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Canada's most famous sports promoters, only to fall prey to dark forces in his past.







Image caption: Cover,“Fame, Fortune, & Fear” by veteran journalist John Fuller.

Through a quirk of personal history, Fuller came into possession of a trove of historical artifacts in 2004. This included photographs, letters, diaries and more – the surviving effects of Con Jones, whose real identity, it turned out, was shrouded in secrecy. In a lengthy journey in pursuit of the truth, Fuller traced Jones's past as an Australian adventurer who fled a criminal heritage to begin a new life. In Vancouver, he built a business empire based on gambling, tobacco, and professional sports, culminating in his emergence as the kingpin of Canadian field lacrosse. His musical wife and children gave him prestige as a family man. His success and mystique seemed untouchable.

However, as Fuller discovers in“Fame, Fortune, & Fear,” his past is never far behind. A long-buried secret resurfaces to threaten him. He has an estranged daughter who will become an international swindler, bent on revenge. His carefully constructed world begins to unravel. A portrait emerges of a man fighting to escape his past but unable to resolve its contradictions.

“Fame, Fortune, & Fear” is a properly researched biography but also a story of self-invention, redemption, and the consequences of a life lived in secrecy. Through his personal journey with Con Jones's legacy, Fuller invites readers to reflect on how the past shapes the present and ambition exacts its price.

“Con Jones was a man who came from nothing and built an empire. His story captivated me on a personal level as I unearthed his secrets. It's a tale of reinvention, but also a cautionary one,” said Fuller.“In telling his story, I've felt both an attachment and a responsibility to reveal the full scope of his life and the remarkable - albeit troubling - truths it holds.”

“Fame, Fortune, & Fear” offers a fresh perspective on the life of a Vancouver legend and the complexities that often go unexamined in the shaping of history. Available now in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats.

About the Author:

John Fuller was born in London, grew up in Cape Town, South Africa, and spent most of his career as an editor at The Province newspaper in Vancouver. During his 25 years there, Fuller was a lead editor on teams that won two National Newspaper Awards, three Jack Webster Awards, and two Associated Press Sports Editors' Awards. He now brings his investigative storytelling expertise to bear on“Fame, Fortune, & Fear,” an exploration of history, redemption, and the enduring effects of one man's past.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: John Fuller

Email: ...

Buy Link:

Genre: Biography

Released: March 27, 2025

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779415059

EBOOK: 9781779415073

Publisher: Tellwell ( )

News Source: Tellwell Publishing