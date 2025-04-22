CK Life Sciences' Investigational Cancer Vaccines Deliver Promising Results New Preclinical Study Data To Be Presented At The 2025 American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2025 – CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. (“the Company”) announced that the Company will be presenting new data from its cancer vaccine research pipeline at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, USA.

The AACR Annual Meeting is a gathering central to the global cancer research community, bringing together scientists, clinicians, other healthcare professionals, survivors, patients and advocates every year to share the latest breakthroughs and developments in cancer science and medicine. Last year, the 2024 Annual Meeting attracted 23,000 in-person attendees and 6,700 online participants from 78 countries.

In recent years, CK Life Sciences has regularly participated at the AACR Annual Meeting. The 2025 Annual Meeting will be held from 25-30 April. At the event, CK Life Sciences will exhibit posters highlighting data from preclinical studies of investigational cancer vaccines programs targeting (i) PRAME (Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma), (ii) PD-L1 (programmed cell death ligand 1), (iii) B7-H3 (B7 homolog 3) and (iv) Claudin 6 proteins, respectively.

PRAME is a protein highly expressed in several cancers, including melanoma, liver cancer and leukemia.

PD-L1 is one of the most important immune checkpoint proteins that is highly expressed in cancer cells to block T cell activation in the tumour microenvironment.

B7-H3 is another immune checkpoint protein that modulates T cell responses and is often overexpressed in cancer.

Claudin 6 is a tight junction protein that regulates epithelial barrier integrity and is overexpressed in cancers like breast cancer, lung cancer and endometrial cancer, where it is associated with tumour progression and metastasis.

In addition, CK Life Sciences will be co-presenting with our research collaborator two posters showcasing our Artificial Intelligence (AI)-empowered platform for designing cancer vaccines.

“CK Life Sciences is pleased with the preclinical efficacy results of its investigational cancer vaccines targeting PRAME, PD-L1, B7-H3 and Claudin 6 proteins, and we hope to further advance the research & development of these and other cancer vaccines. We are also excited about the progress achieved in our efforts to develop an AI platform aimed at designing cancer vaccines that are more likely to be immunogenic and clinically effective,” said Melvin Toh, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at CK Life Sciences.

Dr. Toh continued,“CK Life Sciences is determined to accelerate its R&D to benefit cancer patients. Currently, a number of therapeutic cancer vaccines are in clinical and discovery/preclinical research stages. Amongst them, seviprotimut-L, a cancer vaccine already in the final research stage, is being tested for the adjuvant treatment of stage IIB or IIC melanoma following definitive surgical resection.

DETAILS ON POSTER PRESENTATIONS:

Abstract 853 : PDL1-PRAME dual antigen cancer vaccine inhibits melanoma growth in syngeneic mouse model and induces antigen-specific immune responses

Authors: Kin-Tak Chan, Hsin-Wei Chen, Pi-Hui Liang, You-Yu Lin, Tristan Zhang, Melvin Toh

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Vaccines and Cell Therapies

Session Date and Time: 4/27/2025 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 35

Poster Board Number: 9



Abstract 3533: Claudin 6 vaccines effectively inhibit tumor growth in a syngeneic mouse colon cancer model

Authors: Na Wang, Melvin Toh, Hong Wang

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Vaccines, In Situ Vaccines, and Vaccine Combinations

Session Date and Time: 4/28/2025 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 39

Poster Board Number: 9



Abstract 3536: Synergistic effects of combined PD-L1 and B7-H3 fusion protein vaccination in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer

Kenneth Nansheng Lin, Melvin Toh, Hong WangImmunologyVaccines, In Situ Vaccines, and Vaccine Combinations4/28/2025 2:00 PM – 5:00 PMPoster Section 3912

Abstract 3538: The development of neoantigen-derived peptide vaccine driven by AI epitope design and computer assisted epitope enhancement

Authors: Chi Han Samson Li, Hong Wang, Kin Tak Chan, Genwei Zhang, Jiewen Du, Lipeng Lai, Melvin Toh

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Vaccines, In Situ Vaccines, and Vaccine Combinations

Session Date and Time: 4/28/2025 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 39

Poster Board Number: 14

Abstract 3649: Artificial intelligence accelerates shared neoantigen peptide cancer vaccine development

Authors: Genwei Zhang, Jiewen Du, Xiangrui Gao, Zhenghui Wang, Qingxia Zhang, Tongren Liu, Dong Chen, Chi Han Samson Li, Kin Tak Chan, Hong Wang, Melvin Toh, Lipeng Lai

Session Category: Bioinformatics/ Computational Biology/ Systems Biology/ Convergent Science

Session Title: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Therapeutic Election and Discovery

Session Date and Time: 4/28/2025 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 45

Poster Board Number: 11

The full abstracts are available in the AACR Online Itinerary Planner, which can be accessed at: #!/20273

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Group's research and development projects which may involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements.