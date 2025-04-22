King Extends Condolences Over Passing Of Pope Francis

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a letter to Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals at the Vatican, expressing condolences on the passing of Pope Francis.

In the letter, His Majesty offered his condolences to the College of Cardinals, the Holy See, and the global Catholic community, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King paid tribute to Pope Francis's life, which was dedicated to justice and the pursuit of peace, working with humility and love for the benefit of all humanity.

In the letter, His Majesty said Pope Francis' legacy will remain etched in the hearts of millions across the world, the statement said.

After the Argentine pontiff's death on Monday, the King said in a post on X platform that Francis "brought people together, leading with kindness, humility, and compassion".

“Deepest condolences to our Christian brothers and sisters around the world. Pope Francis was admired by all as the Pope of the People. He brought people together, leading with kindness, humility, and compassion. His legacy will live on in his good deeds and teachings,” His Majesty wrote.

Pope Francis died on Monday aged 88. He spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital before leaving the facility on March 23.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.