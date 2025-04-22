Gov't To Announce New Measures, Facts Related To 'Terror Cell Case' Momani

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications Mohammed Momani said on Tuesday that the Ministry of Interior will“soon” reveal new details and measures related to the“terrorist cell” recently dismantled by the General Intelligence Department (GID).

Speaking at a press conference following a Cabinet session in Ajloun Governorate, Momani emphasised that Jordan's internal front remains united in the face of ongoing threats. He praised the efforts of security agencies, describing them as a“formidable barrier” against attempts to destabilise the country, the government-owned Al Mamlakah TV reported.

“The homeland is our top priority, and nothing comes before Jordan,” Momani said, saying that national unity will remain the driving force behind the nation's progress.

Last week, GID announced it had thwarted plans aimed at undermining national security, spreading chaos, and causing material damage across the Kingdom.

Authorities have arrested 16 suspects in connection with the plots, which GID said it had been monitoring since 2021. According to the GID, the cell was involved in the production of missiles using both local and illegally imported components, possession of explosives and firearms, and the concealment of a ready-to-launch missile.

The suspects also planned to manufacture drones and were reportedly engaged in the recruitment and training of individuals both inside Jordan and abroad.

The case has been referred to the State Security Court for legal proceedings.