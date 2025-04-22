Global Industrial Company To Report First Quarter 2025 Results On April 29, 2025



Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29th. To access the call, please dial (412)-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at . If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing industrial equipment and supplies to small- to medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and leverages a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Collin Dreizen

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

