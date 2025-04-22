Original-Research: PNE AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

22.04.2025 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG Company Name: PNE AG ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 22.04.2025 Target price: 19,00 Euro Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: 02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 19,00.



Zusammenfassung:

PNE schloss das Jahr 2024 mit einem EBITDA von €69,0 Mio. ab, was nahe am oberen Ende der revidierten Guidance (€60 Mio. bis €70 Mio.) und deutlich über der ursprünglichen Guidance von €40 Mio. bis €50 Mio. liegt. Der Nettogewinn belief sich auf €-13,4 Mio. aufgrund der negativen Auswirkungen der KFW-Kredit- und Swap-Bewertungen. Der bereinigte Nettogewinn betrug €10,7 Mio. Für 2025 strebt PNE ein EBITDA von €70 Mio. bis €110 Mio. an. Die für 2025 angestrebte EBITDA-Steigerung soll durch eine moderate Erhöhung des Projektumsatzes erreicht werden. PNE hält an ihrer Strategie fest, das eigene Grünstrom-Portfolio um Wind- und PV-Projekte zu erweitern, allerdings in einem langsameren Tempo. Das Ziel für 2027 liegt nun bei 1,1 GW in Betrieb oder im Bau befindlicher Anlagen (vorher: 1,5 GW). Weitere Ziele für 2027 sind ein Konzern-EBITDA von €140 Mio. (vorher: €150 Mio.) und eine Eigenkapitalquote von mindestens 20 %. Wir haben unsere Prognosen für 2025E - 2027E angehoben, was hauptsächlich einen stärkeren Beitrag des Projektsegments widerspiegelt. Eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung bestätigt unser Kursziel von €19. Eine höhere Bewertung des Projektentwicklungssegments wird durch eine niedrigere Bewertung des Stromerzeugungssegments ausgeglichen. Wir bekräftigen unser Kaufen-Rating. Kurspotenzial: 28%.





First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 19.00 price target.



Abstract:

PNE ended 2024 with EBITDA of €69.0m, which was close to the upper end of revised guidance (€60m - €70m) and well above initial guidance of €40m to €50m. Net income amounted to €-13.4m due to the negative impact from KFW loan and swap valuations. Adjusted net income was €10.7m. For 2025, PNE is guiding towards EBITDA of €70m to €110m. The targeted 2025 EBITDA increase is to be achieved through a moderate increase in the volume of project sales. PNE is sticking to its strategy of adding wind and PV projects to its own green power plant portfolio, but at a slower pace. The 2027 target is now 1.1 GW of assets in operation or under construction (previously: 1.5 GW). Further 2027 targets are €140m group EBITDA (previously: €150m) and an equity ratio of at least 20%. We have raised our 2025E - 2027E forecasts, which mainly reflect a stronger project segment contribution. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation confirms our €19 price target. A higher Project Development segment valuation is balanced by a lower Power Generation segment valuation. We reiterate our Buy rating. Upside: 28%.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web:

E-Mail: ...

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

