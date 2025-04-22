Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Preliminary Announcement On The Publication Of Financial Reports Pursuant To Sections 114, 115, 117 Wphg (The German Securities Act)


2025-04-22 02:07:44
EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I / Key word(s): Annual Report
Preliminary announcement on the publication of financial reports pursuant to Sections 114, 115, 117 WpHG (the German Securities Act)
22.04.2025 / 14:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports will be published:

Type: Annual Report 2024

Language: English
Publishing Date: 28.04.2025
Location:

22.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I
1011 Centre Road, Suite 200
19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware
United States
Phone: +49(0)228 920 0
Fax: +49(0)228 920 35151
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0DEN75
WKN: A0DEN7
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
