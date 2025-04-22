|
EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports will be published:
Preliminary announcement on the publication of financial reports pursuant to Sections 114, 115, 117 WpHG (the German Securities Act)
22.04.2025 / 14:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Type: Annual Report 2024
Language: English
Publishing Date: 28.04.2025
Location:
22.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I
|
| 1011 Centre Road, Suite 200
|
| 19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware
|
| United States
| Phone:
| +49(0)228 920 0
| Fax:
| +49(0)228 920 35151
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A0DEN75
| WKN:
| A0DEN7
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
| EQS News ID:
| 2121574
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN22042025004691010666ID1109459371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment