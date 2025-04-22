Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Annual General Meeting 2025


2025-04-22 02:07:44
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Bystronic AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting 2025
22.04.2025 / 19:45 CET/CEST

  • Shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors
  • Shareholders approve dividends of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share and CHF 0.80 per class B registered share
  • All current members of the Board of Directors reelected
  • Heinz O. Baumgartner confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Zurich, April 22, 2025 – The shareholders of Bystronic AG approved by a large majority all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at its annual general meeting today. Shareholders approved the report on non-financial matters in a consultative vote. In addition, the annual general meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share and CHF 0.80 per class B registered share.

The shareholders reelected all current members of the Board of Directors for an additional term of one year and confirmed Heinz O. Baumgartner as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Urs Riedener, Inge Delobelle and Robert F. Spoerry were confirmed as existing members of the Compensation Committee.

Media release (PDF)


For queries:
Michael Präger
Mobile +41 79 870 01 43
...

About Bystronic
Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Disclaimer
This media release has been published in English and German. Should the English translation differ from the German original, the wording of the German version shall prevail.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Bystronic AG
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 79 637 46 33
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2121648

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN22042025004691010666ID1109459366

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search