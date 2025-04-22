Bystronic AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting 2025

Shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

Shareholders approve dividends of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share and CHF 0.80 per class B registered share

All current members of the Board of Directors reelected Heinz O. Baumgartner confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors Zurich, April 22, 2025 – The shareholders of Bystronic AG approved by a large majority all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at its annual general meeting today. Shareholders approved the report on non-financial matters in a consultative vote. In addition, the annual general meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share and CHF 0.80 per class B registered share.



The shareholders reelected all current members of the Board of Directors for an additional term of one year and confirmed Heinz O. Baumgartner as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Urs Riedener, Inge Delobelle and Robert F. Spoerry were confirmed as existing members of the Compensation Committee.



Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.



