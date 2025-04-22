Invitation: Straumann Group 2025 First-Quarter Results Webcast
Straumann Holding AG
Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CEST
Straumann Group will publish its 2025 first-quarter results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.
The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group's top management will review the performance and answer participants' questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.
The webcast can be accessed via . A recording will be available afterwards under the same link.
If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A session, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link . We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on before joining the conference call.
