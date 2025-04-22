MPIDC Plans New Industrial Area In Neemuch To Meet Demand From Textiles & Garments Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) is developing a new industrial area in Chitakheda, Neemuch district, in response to increasing demand for industrial space, particularly from textile and garment companies seeking to invest in the region.

Several textile and garment manufacturers from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, have recently expressed interest in establishing operations in Neemuch, with some already commencing production.

Land for the proposed industrial area has been secured, and development plans are currently being formulated.

"Neemuch's industrial growth extends beyond textiles. The Jhanjharwada industrial area is fully occupied, with investments generating over 8,000 jobs,” said Rajesh Rathod, Executive Director, MPIDC.

“To meet the rising demand for industrial space, the government is developing a new industrial area in Chitakheda," he mentioned.

Two garment companies have recently proposed investments totaling Rs 800 crore in Neemuch, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the first phase of Swaraj Suitings Private Limited's facility from Bhilwara, which represents an initial investment of Rs 150 crore and is expected to create approximately 750 direct jobs.

The complete project, estimated at Rs 450 crore, will be implemented in multiple phases.

Additionally, Suvidhi Rayons Private Limited has launched a project in Morvan, Jawad, investing Rs 350 crore with expectations of generating around 2,000 direct jobs.

Last year, a Rs 3,000 crore investment was proposed for the cement sector in Sagarana, Neemuch.

According to MPIDC data, over 1,070 units received land allotment letters during the 2024-25 financial year, with more than 330 units having undergone foundation-laying or inauguration ceremonies. Financial assistance totalling Rs 5,262 crore has been disbursed to industries in the region.

