Signify Launches A New Range Of Ecolink Fans, Combining Energy Efficiency With Revolutionary Designs And Premium Aesthetics

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India

Introduced 4 new models with BLDC Technology: AiroElevate, AiroQuad, AiroGeometry & AiroJewel

And 2 new Smart models: AiroGeometry Smart, AiroJewel Smart powered by WiZ; Signify's IoT platform Crafting excellence in every rotation - the range is backed by clutter breaking designs, premium aesthetics, superior performance, low power consumption leading to higher energy saving In line with the customer demands for the summer season, Signify , the world leader in lighting, has unveiled an innovative range of Ecolink fans , offering high speed performance, superior air delivery, and energy efficient technology. Designed to cater to evolving consumer needs, this new lineup introduces 4 new models with BLDC Technology: AiroElevate, AiroQuad, AiroGeometry & AiroJewel and 2 new Smart models: AiroGeometry Smart and AiroJewel Smart which are powered by Wiz; Signify's IoT platform.

Bling in the Breeze with EcoLink Fans



The innovative product line combines advanced technology with superior performance, offering consumers a breath of fresh air in any space. With a MRP range of INR 5850/- to INR 8700/-, the product line includes 4 new innovative models - AiroElevate, AiroQuad, AiroGeometry, AiroJewel, all designed to provide superior air delivery, efficient performance, and significant energy savings.

Elevate your cool with EcoLink Fans



Commenting on the power packed launch Sumit Joshi, MD & CEO, Signify, Greater India , said,“At Signify, we are dedicated to redefining innovation and design to enhance everyday living. We are thrilled to introduce our powerful new range of Ecolink fans, designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Through extensive research, we have developed a lineup that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with energy efficiency. With models like AiroElevate, AiroQuad, AiroGeometry, and AiroJewel, we have incorporated unique features such as designer LED speed indicators, BLDC technology, RF remote technology and a ceiling adjustable mounting mechanism that maintains the design aesthetic post installation. We are confident that this revolutionary range will set a new benchmark in the premium fans category.”



C Arun Kumar, Head of Consumer Business, Signify Greater India , said,“Our new range has been meticulously designed to maximize energy efficiency, helping consumers reduce power consumption leading to lower electricity bills. This range transforms the way ceiling fans are perceived, offering revolutionary designs and powerful performance that elevates any space. Whether it's the hollow hub design of AiroElevate, the futuristic square hub design of AiroQuad, the geometric precision of AiroGeometry, or the luxurious finish of AiroJewel, each model is crafted to align with evolving consumer preferences. With this launch, we reinforce our commitment to delivering innovative designs, quality, performance, and stylish home comfort solutions.”

Feature AiroElevate AiroQuad AiroGeometry AiroJewel AiroGeometry Smart AiroJewel Smart Industry leading key Feature Hollow Hub Square Hub Triangular Hub Diamond Cut Triangular Hub Smart fan Diamond Cut Smart fan Air Delivery (CMM) 230 230 150/230 150/230 230 230 Speed (RPM) 370 370 450/370 450/370 370 370 Colors Espresso Brown-Copper, Silk White-Rose Gold Galactic Silver, Rusty Brown, Titanium Grey Dark Coffee Brown, Titanium Grey, Silver Mist Smoke Mocha Brown, Aspen Gold, Pearl White, Cherrywood Dark Coffee Brown, Titanium Grey, Silver Mist Aspen Gold, Pearl White, Smoke Mocha Brown

The new BLDC and Smart range come with a 5-year warranty (3+2) along with a point anywhere RF remote. The fan offers 2-way rotation for summers and winters, turbo speed mode and timer functionality. The range has a 5-star BEE rating, further reinforcing their energy efficient performance and Signify's commitment to sustainability.



Backed by detailed consumer feedback and research, the Ecolink range is available in a variety of color options, adding aesthetic value to any space. From Espresso Brown-Copper, Silk White-Rose Gold, Galactic Silver, Rusty Brown, Titanium Grey, Smoke Mocha Brown, Aspen Gold, Pearl White, and Cherrywood, there's a color to match every interior.



