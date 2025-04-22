403
Death Toll In Gaza Aggression Hits 51,266, 116,991 Injuries
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has hit 51,266 fatalities, with 116,991 injuries.
In a statement, medical sources reported that the number of casualties since the onset of the Israeli onslaught on the Strip on March 18 reached 1,890 martyrs and 4,950 injured.
The statement added that the Gaza hospitals received 26 martyrs and 60 injured over the past 24 hours, highlighting that several martyrs are still under the rubble of bombed-out homes and facilities and on the roads, with paramedics and specialized personnel unable to reach them due to lack of potential.
On March 18, the Israeli occupation forces resumed their offensive in the Gaza Strip after a two-month respite under a ceasefire deal that took effect on Jan. 19.
However, Israel breached the terms of this deal throughout the two months and continued to bombard multiple areas across the enclave, which led to casualties.
It also rejected enforcing the humanitarian protocol and stepped up its siege on the Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.
