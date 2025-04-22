National Volunteer Month: Covia's Top Volunteers

MENAFN - 3BL) April is National Volunteer Month, and Covia wants to take a moment to celebrate all of our amazing volunteers! Covia's team members are actively involved in their communities and take great pride in the work they do to strengthen our connection to those communities. We are particularly excited to honor our Volunteer of the Year, David Morris from Covia's Cleburne, Texas Plant , as well as the winners of the President's Volunteer Awards, which recognize those who contributed 200 or more volunteer hours in 2024. This year, we are proud to recognize the following team members who have qualified for the award.



CaryAnn Bruce – North Carolina Home Office

Curtis Petrey – Independence, Ohio

Darik Corson – Oregon, Illinois

David Gatto – Havelock, Ontario

David Morris – Cleburne, Texas

*Josh Lipe – Tamms, Illinois

*Natalie King – North Carolina Home Office Sheryl Etienne – Huntingburg, Indiana

*Previous Volunteer of the Year Winner

Covia would like to congratulate this year's award recipients and express our gratitude for their impactful contributions to the communities in which we live and work.

