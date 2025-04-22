SCS Global Services Names Nathan Smith To Lead SCS Consulting Services

MENAFN - 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 22, 2025 /3BL/ - SCS Global Services (SCS), a 40-year pioneer and world leader in the field of third-party certification, auditing, and standards development, and SCS Consulting Services, the independent consulting group of SCS, jointly announce today the appointment of Nathan Smith to the position of Senior Vice President of SCS Consulting Services. Nathan will oversee SCS Consulting's global teams based in Europe and North America.

Nathan brings over 20 years of experience directing dynamic multi-disciplinary teams to develop and commercialize numerous industry-leading sustainability and stewardship initiatives. Working at the intersection of sustainable value chains, regulatory compliance, and technology, Nathan was most recently the Senior Vice President at SureHarvest , a subsidiary of Where Food Comes From, and also served as the Vice President of Sustainability at Arable where he led development of an innovative water stewardship project model. Prior to these positions, Nathan served as the Managing Director of SCS Global Services Food and Agriculture Division for nine years.

“My excitement and optimism about the opportunity for SCS Consulting Services to generate new business value for companies across the industries we serve has never been greater,” shared Nathan.“It is an honor to join the SCS Consulting Services team to continue to drive these outcomes and grow awareness of our industry-leading expertise and solutions.”

In this new role, Nathan will collaboratively engage the team to realize the full potential of the business unit, while supporting its growth and development. Expanding strategic partnerships with industry groups and companies at the leading edge of sustainable business will be a key focus. Part of his vision for the unique value propositions SCS offers its clients and partners include capabilities to create end-to-end supply chain visibility to identify both risks and opportunities, along with software-enabled solutions differentiation.

“We are thrilled to appoint Nathan Smith as the new leader of our Consulting Services company,” said Matt Rudolf, CEO of SCS Global Services.“It is exciting to welcome Nathan back to SCS to leverage the knowledge gained over the past nine years he's spent developing sustainability solutions in the food and agriculture sector.”

About SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

About SCS Consulting Services

SCS Consulting Services helps companies implement transformative sustainability solutions that drive meaningful change. SCS Consulting Services is the independent sustainability consulting arm of the Scientific Certification Systems (SCS) organization. Our experts leverage four decades of deep experience in sustainability and an unwavering commitment to scientific rigor, credibility, and transparency. We specialize in working closely with clients to build and execute a sustainability strategy that both drives positive impacts and builds business resiliency in the face of a rapidly changing climate and business environment. Services include climate strategy, accounting and reporting, sustainability reporting, supply chain solutions, ESG management, due diligence and regulatory compliance services. SCS is a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

