CSO Sophie Beckham Talks Sustainability, Innovation, And Industry Challenges On The CSO Impact Podcast

MENAFN - 3BL) Sophie Beckham , our Chief Sustainability Officer, had an opportunity to chat with Harald Neidhardt , the host of the futur/io Institute CSO Impact Podcast , about our company's transformation into a global packaging leader, our sustainability initiatives, and the challenges faced in the industry.Watch on YouTube to hear more about biodiversity, forests, sustainability, leadership, and corporate sustainability:

