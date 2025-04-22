Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSO Sophie Beckham Talks Sustainability, Innovation, And Industry Challenges On The CSO Impact Podcast

2025-04-22 02:01:19
(MENAFN- 3BL) Sophie Beckham , our Chief Sustainability Officer, had an opportunity to chat with Harald Neidhardt , the host of the futur/io Institute CSO Impact Podcast , about our company's transformation into a global packaging leader, our sustainability initiatives, and the challenges faced in the industry.
Watch on YouTube to hear more about biodiversity, forests, sustainability, leadership, and corporate sustainability:

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper

