Cousins Maine Lobster Driving Growth Across Oklahoma, Announcing New Truck Opening In Oklahoma City, OK

"We've received incredible support from communities across Texas, and we're excited to bring that same passion, energy, and experience to Oklahoma," said Khan. "Launching during marathon weekend, as the city comes together to honor its history and celebrate resilience, makes this opening even more meaningful. Returning to Oklahoma City is especially exciting– it's an opportunity to reintroduce the brand to a market that's always shown excitement, and we're committed to building lasting connections and delivering the quality experience fans have come to expect from Cousins Maine Lobster."

The local community is invited to attend the grand opening on April 26th at Angry Scotsman Brewing, located at 704 W. Reno Ave from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy classic Maine fare including CML's world-famous Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder and delicious whoopie pies. For more information on our Oklahoma City food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Oklahoma City.

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including Seattle, Washington; San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Cousins Maine Lobster



Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier seafood franchise bringing authentic Maine lobster to communities nationwide through its fleet of food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants. Founded in 2012 by cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, the brand started as a passion project and quickly gained national recognition after securing an investment from Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has become a leading franchise, delivering high-quality, wild-caught Maine lobster with a commitment to consistency, hospitality, and an unforgettable guest experience. Whether serving seafood lovers from its iconic food trucks or expanding into new markets with restaurant locations, Cousins Maine Lobster continues to set the standard for premium lobster offerings.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit . To find a location near you, visit .

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.