Augustar Retirement's Orbiter Growth FIA Adds New Layer Of Protection With EGAP

CINCINNATI, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to broaden its reach with bank and broker-dealers, AuguStar® Retirement, a Constellation company, introduces more innovative enhancements to the Orbiter® family of fixed indexed annuities (FIA). The introduction of the new tiered Enhanced Guaranteed Accumulation Protection (EGAP) option for Orbiter Growth provides a unique feature designed for guaranteed growth potential.

"EGAP for the popular Orbiter Growth FIA is a game changer for financial professionals within banks and broker-dealers," says Marc Socol, AuguStar Retirement chief revenue officer. "This option is particularly of interest for clients at or nearing retirement and looking to weather market volatility. Adding the EGAP option offers a guaranteed simple interest rate of return every year for the client's contract term."

Orbiter Growth and Income annuities are launching five new index options offered in partnership with MerQube, a pioneer in technology for next generation index-linked investing. The full index lineup aims to provide increased diversification through state-of-the-art intraday technology, offering the potential for improved risk-adjusted performance.

"Our commitment to providing institutions with access to some of the most innovative and secure retirement solutions on the market is reflected in the design of the Orbiter Growth annuity," Socol continued. "This, and other recent product enhancements and distribution expansion efforts are cornerstone to our diversification and growth strategy, offering greater flexibility to financial professionals and their clients."

Visit the AuguStar website to learn more about AuguStar Retirement fixed indexed annuities.

About AuguStar Retirement AuguStar Retirement markets fixed indexed annuities and multi-year guaranteed annuities through banks, brokers/dealers, independent marketing organizations and insurance professionals. AuguStar Retirement is a member of the Constellation family of companies, which also includes AuguStar Life, AuguStar Seguros, Constellation Investments, Constellation Re and Constellation Institutional Markets. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of North America's largest long-term institutional investors, managing more than CA$740 billion in net assets, including more than CA$150 billion in private capital investments (as of Dec. 31, 2024). More information is available at augustarfinancial.

Products issued by AuguStar Life Insurance Company. Guarantees are based upon the claims-paying ability of AuguStar Life Insurance Company, a member of the Constellation Insurance, Inc. family of companies. Guarantees do not apply to the investment performance of any chosen investment option or index. Products, product features and rider availability vary by state. Issuers not licensed to conduct business in NY.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee

513.794.6418 (o) | 513.218.5519 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE AuguStar Retirement

