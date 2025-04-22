New Richmond American Community Debuting In Vancouver

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Luden Estates for a special Spring Fling Grand Opening event on Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Complimentary breakfast, lunch and snacks will be served throughout the day. Attendees can also enjoy family-friendly games, children's arts and crafts stations and more.

New two-story homes from the mid $600s

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,370 to 2,900 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Convenient access to the Greater Portland area via I-205 and I-5 Near popular outdoor recreation

Luden Estates is located at 11130 NE 131st Avenue in Vancouver. For more information, call 971.203.0447 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.