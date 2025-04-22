Allwei Portable Power Station Announces Significant Growth Forecast In Balcony Power Plant Energy Storage Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Allwei balcony power plant energy storage system, which integrates solar photovoltaic generation with energy storage capabilities, offers a compact and efficient alternative for urban households.

Shenzhen, China, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin, Germany – April 23, 2025 – Allwei Power, a leader in innovative energy solutions, announces a striking growth forecast for the global balcony energy storage market, projected to reach about $14,972.79 million by 2031. This announcement comes as recent research by QYResearch highlights a compound annual growth rate for the sector in the coming years.

The balcony power plant energy storage system, which integrates solar photovoltaic generation with energy storage capabilities, offers a compact and efficient alternative for urban households. Designed for simple plug-in installation, the system allows users to harness sunlight during the day and store excess energy in batteries for use at night or during cloudy conditions. As a result, homeowners can lower their electricity expenses while also reducing reliance on traditional energy sources.

According to EUPD Research data, in 2024, Germany will install about 222,000 battery energy storage systems supporting plug-in photovoltaic equipment (Plug-in-PV-Anlage), a year-on-year increase of 97%. Among them, 90% of the systems (about 200,000 sets) are installed by users at the same time as the newly installed photovoltaic equipment, rather than being installed later. Research shows that: the power storage system is no longer an optional accessory, and the public has regarded it as a necessary part of the balcony photovoltaic system.

It is predicted that balcony energy storage will increase significantly in 2025

In the same period, the average installed capacity of balcony photovoltaic systems will increase from 0.8 kW in 2023 to 0.91 kW in 2024. The study predicts that about 675,000 new plug-in photovoltaic systems will be added in 2025, corresponding to a total installed capacity of about 635 MW. This trend is also reflected in the change in the proportion of plug-in photovoltaic equipment in the total installed capacity in the residential sector,It is expected to increase from 3% in 2023 to 8.2% in 2025(Sources from EUPD | Solarserver.de)







A compelling visual representation of the rising demand for sustainable energy solutions.





ALLWEI has announced a significant update to its PPS2400 Allwei Portable Power Station , enhancing off-grid living with unrivaled energy capacity. With an impressive 2048Wh of built-in storage, users can now extend their power capability up to 10240Wh by adding up to four ALLWEI B200 PRO battery packs (sold separately). This upgrade supports various applications ranging from road trips and outdoor camping to home emergencies, making it an invaluable resource.

The newly designed balkonkraftwerk 2400 watt Portable Power Station incorporates a state-of-the-art automatic Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) mode that activates in just 0.01 seconds. This essential feature ensures that crucial devices-including routers, refrigerators, computers, and even pet feeders-remain operational during power outages. With its ability to seamlessly switch to its internal battery when the main power supply is disrupted, the PPS2400 allows individuals to retain power without any manual intervention. Once normal electricity is restored, the power station automatically reconnects devices to city power, minimizing disruptions and providing users peace of mind.

Designed for home use, the PPS2400 boasts impressive continuous output power to cater to everyday needs. Its portability, coupled with ultra-fast charging capabilities, makes it an adaptable solution for a variety of situations. Additionally, users can monitor and control their power station remotely via the Landbook App, enabling convenient real-time management directly through their smartphones.

This update reinforces ALLWEI's commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality power solutions that meet the evolving demands of consumers. The enhancements made to the PPS2400 Portable Power Station reflect an understanding of the need for dependable energy sources in today's fast-paced world.

Strategically stimulating this growth are government policies promoting renewable energy, increased consumer desire for energy independence, and advancements in energy storage technology. These factors foster a favorable environment for plug-in balcony energy storage systems, particularly as concerns about energy prices and environmental sustainability rise.

However, challenges remain. High initial costs pose a barrier to entry for some consumers, while safety and maintenance concerns can affect user satisfaction. As fluctuations in policy and regulatory frameworks could impact market stability, stakeholders remain vigilant.

Looking forward, Allwei Power is poised to lead in developing next-generation energy storage solutions. The company encourages interested parties to explore the advantages of balcony energy storage systems and stay informed on market trends and innovations that will shape the future of energy consumption and sustainability.

Balcony energy storage products are the well-deserved phenomenal stars this year.

Due to rising energy prices in the past two years, more and more small family homeowners in Europe have chosen to equip balcony energy storage to reduce their dependence on traditional power grids and reduce electricity bills.

Led by Germany, the "Solar Energy Package" and "Federal Law Gazette Act No. 306" continue to increase the balcony energy storage market. Data shows that in the first half of this year, the country added about 213,000 balcony photovoltaic systems, setting a historical record.

Chinese companies are once again leading the industry. Companies such as AP Energy Technology, Homax, and Sungrow Power Supply have launched new micro-inverters or micro-storage products designed for DIY scenes such as balconies.

For major energy storage companies, competition in the field of household storage products is quite fierce. It is difficult to open a large gap in terms of price, parameters, and performance, and traditional businesses are gradually entering a bottleneck period.

As an emerging field, balcony energy storage has an uncertain market structure and belongs to an incremental track. In addition, other household storage products can be directly reused in the fields of R&D and sales channels. It is the best choice as the second growth curve of performance.

So far, a market structure consisting of mobile power manufacturers, micro-inverter manufacturers and household storage companies has begun to emerge.

Among the types of energy storage products, balcony energy storage has become the first home appliance product and consumer product, and is the fastest-growing segment. It is not only a daily household power supplement equipment, but can also be used in outdoor camping, picnics, emergencies and other scenarios. It has its own portable energy storage product attributes, and has driven the overall demand with a very high consumption frequency.

Chaodian Think Tank believes that the increasing number of urban residents in Germany, Austria and the United States will lead the balcony energy storage market for a long time.

Seize the policy incentive high ground

It is undeniable that the government's incentives and subsidies and the relaxation of the installation threshold have allowed balcony energy storage to develop explosively in Europe.

Germany's "Solar Package" that came into effect in May this year quickly pushed the demand for balcony photovoltaic products to a high level. Then in October, the Federal Law Gazette Act No. 306 was issued, which included socket-type solar equipment power generation in the catalog of concession measures, fundamentally simplifying the legal procedures for tenants to install balcony photovoltaics, and clearing the way for more than 10 million urban apartment rental households to install balcony energy storage equipment.

The average selling price of balcony energy storage devices varies depending on the capacity and function of the system. Generally speaking, the price of a full set of equipment (including balcony solar panels and energy storage devices) ranges from 2,000 euros to 5,000 euros.

As of 2023, the median total income of German households is about 50,250 euros per year. It can be seen that the purchase cost of balcony energy storage is not low. This year, the disposable income of German households has been on the rise, which is conducive to increasing the budget for households to invest in balcony energy storage products. At the same time, this year, due to the decline in European interest rates, the cost of borrowing has been reduced, and the price of lithium-ion batteries has continued to fall, which has reduced the cost of purchased balcony energy storage, and owners are more able and willing to invest in it.

Starting from this year, the competitive landscape of the balcony energy storage market has gradually been established. Due to corporate competition, it is expected that prices will further decline next year, and the installed capacity will continue to break records.

Leveraging balcony photovoltaic power generation

In the past two years, the installed capacity of residential solar power generation in Europe and the United States has increased significantly, especially in European countries such as Germany, where the duration of negative electricity prices has repeatedly broken records this year, prompting residents to purchase household storage equipment to store excess electricity.

This year, not only has Europe's solar power generation increased significantly, but the growth rate of residential solar power installations in the United States will exceed 20% in the next two years. Chaodian Think Tank believes that the United States is also expected to set off a wave of balcony energy storage in the next few years.

The installed capacity of balcony energy storage products is directly linked to residents' environmental awareness, and its sales volume is inseparable from more and more families purchasing balcony photovoltaic panels and other equipment.

The European Union plans to achieve at least 45% of renewable energy in the entire energy structure by 2030. Among them, high-income European countries such as Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, and Austria all plan to achieve 100% renewable energy electricity by 2050. To achieve these goals, the demand for balcony energy storage will only increase, not decrease.

Winning urban apartment tenants

Taking Germany as an example, the attractiveness of cities is still rising. Statistics show that the urban populations of cities such as Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig, Potsdam, and Bamberg are all increasing.

As more and more people choose to live in cities, and more and more people choose to rent apartments, the demand for balcony energy storage products has also increased.

From 2022 to the present, the rent of newly built construction area in Europe has steadily increased. It is worth mentioning that due to the increase in the number of small-sized households (especially single-person households), the demand for small apartments below 50 square meters is rising.

The house is small, the electricity consumption is low, and the willingness to install it by oneself is high. In this case, the balcony energy storage product does not require installation workers to come to the door, does not require major changes to the existing structure or the wiring inside the house, does not require additional space or reinforced floors to accommodate, occupies less space, and is more attractive in price. It is a perfect choice for tenants, so there has been a significant increase in demand this year.

Allwei believes that the future development direction of Balcony Power Plant energy storage must be to achieve interconnection with other smart home systems. Relevant professional institutions said that in the future, the balcony energy storage system can also realize community power sharing, and share excess electricity with neighbors through microgrids or blockchain technology to form an energy sharing network within the community.

