Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Technologies Global Market Report 2025: Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$17.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market and Technology Overview
- Market Overview BIPV Technology Overview BIPV Applications Overview Future of BIPV Technologies Macroeconomic Factors Rapid Expansion of Solar Manufacturing Impact of Government Policies and Support Rising Energy Costs Government Policies and Support
- U.S. Canada Mexico Germany U.K. Italy France China Japan India South Korea Brazil
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Solar Energy and Solar Cells Carbon Footprint Reduction Rising Energy Demand
- Higher Module Cost and Limited Efficiency of Alternative PV Modules Dominance of Crystalline Silicon Modules Over Thin-Film Technology
- Rising Need for Sustainable and Clean Energy Significant Cost Reduction in the Solar PV Market
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies and Developments Perovskite Solar Cells Tandem Solar Cells Transparent Solar Cells
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- BIPV Technologies Market by Technology
- Crystalline Silicon (c-Si) Thin Film Others
- Roofing Glazing Facades Architectural Shading
- Industrial Commercial Residential
- North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Share Analysis
- Tesla Jinko Solar Canadian Solar AGC Inc. Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
- Categorization of BIPV Stakeholders Primary BIPV Stakeholders Impact Analysis Primary BIPV Component Manufacturer Types Secondary BIPV Stakeholders Impact Analysis Secondary BIPV System Installer Types
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the BIPV Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues in the BIPV Technologies Industry ESG Performance Analysis Current Status of ESG in the Global Market
Company Profiles
- AGC Avancis Canadian Solar Certainteed Ertex Solar Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Heliatek Jinko Solar Kaneka Longi MetSolar NanoFlex Power Novergy Energy Solutions Onyx Solar Group Polysolar Sphelar Power Tesla TrinaSolar
