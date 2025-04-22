Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2025-2035 | High Costs Of Cold Storage And Transportation Pose Challenges For Healthcare Logistics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is forecasted to grow robustly until 2035, identifying key players and their potential. The report highlights the increasing demand for specialized logistics solutions due to the complexity of distribution networks for biological therapies. High costs associated with cold storage and transportation present challenges, but significant opportunities exist in this evolving industry. Stay competitive with this comprehensive analysis featuring revenue forecasts and key trends until 2035.

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market is projected to surpass US$25 billion by 2025, showcasing robust revenue growth until 2035. Industry leaders are poised for new revenue opportunities, and this report provides an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, crucial for businesses looking to expand or venture into new regions.

Increasing Focus on Drug Development including Personalised Therapies and Biologics Driving the Market Growth

As drug development increasingly focuses on stratified patient populations and personalized medicine, distribution networks are becoming more intricate. For instance, patient stratification testing results in a higher volume of patient samples being transported to central laboratories, while some personalized therapies such as regenerative medicine products require the manipulation of patient samples at designated sites away from the clinical trial location. These factors are driving significant demand for specialized cold chain logistics solutions, reinforcing the sector's growth as biological therapies continue to gain prominence.

The growing pipeline of biological therapies and the shift toward targeting stratified patient populations are key trends shaping the healthcare cold chain logistics market this decade. According to the FDA, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 50 novel treatments in 2025, spanning small molecules, biologics, and oligonucleotide therapeutics. The ten-year rolling average for new drug approvals now stands at 46.5 per year. Additionally, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) granted 24 biological device approvals, 17 biologics license applications, and 26 biologics license application supplements, underscoring the expanding role of biologics in modern drug development.

High Cost of Healthcare Cold Storage and Transportation to Hamper Industry Growth

This detailed breakdown highlights the high costs associated with cold chain logistics for biologics, vaccines, and other pharmaceuticals, making affordability a significant challenge for healthcare providers and patients. Specialized packaging, such as temperature-controlled containers from Pelican BioThermal, is essential for maintaining product integrity but comes at a premium due to advanced insulation and monitoring technology. These containers, costing between US$200 and US$2,000 per unit, significantly add to logistics expenses.

Furthermore, temperature-monitoring devices, including data loggers for about US$100 - US$500 per unit and real-time monitoring systems for US$200 - US$1,000 per unit, are critical but further drive up costs. In addition to packaging, transportation costs are another major factor. Cryogenic shipping containers range from US$500 to US$5,000 per unit, depending on the level of temperature control required. Additional expenses arise from regulatory compliance, handling, and safety measures, which fluctuate based on shipping distance, volume, and logistical complexity.

Report Highlights

This comprehensive report with 135 tables and 189 charts presents valuable commercial projections. Anticipate revenue forecasts up to 2035, with insights on product segments, services, transport modes, and temperature ranges. The report facilitates strategic investment decisions by highlighting lucrative industry prospects.

Leading Market Players

Key companies profiled in the report include:



Cencora, Inc.

Cavalier Logistics Inc.

DHL Group

Catalent, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

Delhivery Limited

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

Cardinal Health

CEVA Logistics

Marken (A UPS Company)

United Parcel Services (UPS)

DB Schenker

NMDP BioTherapies

A.P. Moller - Maersk Atelerix Ltd

These firms' strategic initiatives and market prospects are analyzed to provide insights into their future operations.

Geographical Market Insights

Revenue forecasts cover five regions and 25 national markets, with predictions for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Key national players include the U.S., Canada, China, India, and Germany.

Conclusion

The Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market is evolving, driven by increasing demands for biologics and personalized medicine. Despite high associated costs, it presents substantial opportunities for companies willing to address these challenges. Access in-depth analysis and predictions to stay informed and competitive in this growing field.

