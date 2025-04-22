HH Group Taps Industry Leader To Scale New Third-Party Platform For Student Housing & Multifamily

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILVER SPRING, Md., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HH Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Tadros 'Teddy' Abdelmalek as Senior Vice President of Business Development at HH Red Stone, the firm's property management division. Abdelmalek will lead the expansion of HH Red Stone's third-party management platform, with a focus on student housing, multifamily, and affordable housing across key U.S. markets.







Tadros 'Teddy' Abdelmalek joins HH Red Stone as the Senior Vice President of Business Development

Abdelmalek brings 25 years of experience in student housing, operations, strategy, and business development. Most recently, he served as National Director of Business Development at Campus Life & Style (CLS), where he spearheaded the company's third-party management expansion, forging institutional partnerships and scaling one of the industry's most respected platforms. He holds a Master's degree in Higher Education Administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) with an emphasis in Student Affairs, combining institutional insight with a student-first, results-driven approach.

At HH Red Stone, Abdelmalek will focus exclusively on third-party management growth, delivering a platform rooted in alignment, transparency, and performance. His leadership comes at a pivotal moment for HH Red Stone as it expands across the U.S. with a differentiated, owner-aligned service model.

“What inspires me most is the opportunity to scale an exceptional platform for owners seeking experienced, hands-on management,” said Abdelmalek.“At HH Red Stone, we're not just managing properties-we're creating real estate value through collaboration, trust, and operational excellence. We operate in full alignment with ownership interests, treating every asset as if it were our own. That mindset is at the core of how we lead, how we execute, and how we deliver lasting results.”

“Having Teddy onboard at this stage is a real advantage for us,” said Tony Shen, Co-Founder of HH Group.“His background and passion for the business align perfectly with where we're headed. With HH Red Stone's proven record of increasing revenues and reducing costs, we're eager to collaborate with more property owners and help them achieve their goals. We're excited to deliver real value and build lasting partnerships as we continue to grow. Teddy's energy, experience, and leadership will be key as we move into this next chapter of growth, and we're thrilled to have him on the team.”

A key differentiator for HH Red Stone's Management arm is its global reach, supported by a proprietary international leasing pipeline powered by the firm's international office and on-the-ground team. This team, based in a key global market, connects HH Red Stone to high-demand international student markets, which consistently deliver high enrollment rates and a steady stream of demand for housing, ensuring strong occupancy potential in U.S. higher education. By leveraging this global network, HH Red Stone helps property owners drive stronger occupancy rates and gain a competitive advantage in key university markets. This broad reach provides owners with valuable access to a diverse pool of international tenants, ultimately enhancing property performance.

Unlike international brokers or third-party platforms that charge premiums for global visibility, HH Red Stone includes this international service as part of its standard management fee. This ensures owners receive strategic international exposure at no added cost, preserving revenue integrity and protecting NOI while optimizing occupancy. Additionally, the firm integrates best-in-class hospitality practices and smart property technology to enhance the resident experience, streamline operations, and improve overall property management efficiency.

As HH Red Stone continues to expand its portfolio, these innovations are helping to drive growth and success. The firm has recently secured third-party management assignments in several major university markets, with additional partnerships in the pipeline for 2025.

About HH Group:

HH Group is a vertically integrated real estate platform with three operating divisions:



HH Red Stone – third-party property management for student housing, multifamily, affordable housing, and mixed-use assets.

HH Fund – equity investment and co-development division focused on sourcing and scaling high-impact real estate opportunities. HH Group – the combined entity integrating strategy, capital, and operations to deliver long-term value across the real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, HH Group is a real estate private equity firm focused on student housing investments across the United States. The firm has earned a reputation for strategic growth, disciplined underwriting, and operational excellence. With over $800 million in assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 23 properties, HH Group maintains a strong presence in premier university markets, serving students at top-tier institutions including Johns Hopkins University, the University of Pennsylvania, Cornell University, Morgan State University, Howard University, the University of California, Riverside, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

Tony Shen, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, brings over a decade of experience from Lockheed Martin, where he held leadership roles in program performance and business development. With multiple advanced degrees in business, electrical engineering, and information systems from Johns Hopkins, Tony applies an engineering mindset to real estate operations, driving innovation and building the firm's scalable infrastructure.

Gary Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, leads the firm's investment and development strategy with a strong background in real estate capital markets and global partnerships. A seasoned expert in financial modeling, acquisitions, and market analysis, Gary has been instrumental in guiding the firm's national expansion and structuring strategic deals that deliver long-term value.

The HH Red Stone platform currently operates nationwide, with a growing management footprint. Its success is driven by a combination of institutional expertise, entrepreneurial agility, and a student-centered investment approach that prioritizes high-quality living experiences. The firm is also committed to continuous innovation, leveraging real estate technology, targeted marketing, and strong client relationships to enhance resident satisfaction and maximize investor returns.

For Property Management Inquiries: If you're interested in learning more about HH Red Stone's property management services, please contact us at ... .

