Turkiye, Malaysia Discuss Bilateral, Regional, International Issues

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof discussed on Tuesday ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in addition to political and economic developments at the regional and global levels.

Yilmaz explained in a post on X that the meeting focused on areas where expertise could be exchanged between the two countries, particularly energy and water resources.

The Turkish Vice President affirmed his country's determination to strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership with Malaysia, which he described as Turkiye's largest trading partner in Southeast Asia.

He noted Ankara's efforts to increase trade volume with Kuala Lumpur to USD 10 billion, having exceeded USD 5.1 billion in 2024.