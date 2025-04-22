Cambodian Capital Takes Measures To Prevent, Reduce Air Pollution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Phnom Penh: Cambodia's Phnom Penh Municipality on Tuesday took measures to curb air pollution in the months of April and May.

Phnom Penh Municipal Governor Khuong Sreng said the measures were designed to better manage sources of air pollution in order to ensure the well-being of the people as well as to improve the capital's beauty.

"It's essential to take measures to prevent wildfires and burning of grass, straw, garbage, and solid waste at open spaces, dumpsites, and construction sites in the city," he said.

Sreng advised authorities to educate construction owners, construction contractors, mixed concrete business owners, and stone, sand transport business owners to prevent dust or inert particles from floating into the air.

"The Phnom Penh Municipal Department of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation must inspect the standard level of sulfur contained in fuels at gas stations in Phnom Penh," he said.

He also asked municipal environment officials to closely monitor air quality and inert particles floating in the air in order to prevent risk to public health.

According to experts, 70 percent of air pollution came from vehicle fuels, 20 percent from dust at construction sites and 10 percent from other sources such as rubbish burning.