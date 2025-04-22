Pakistan's Cement Export Surges In 1St 9 Months Of FY 25

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Pakistan's cement export increased by 28.19 percent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year from July 2024 to June 2025 compared to the same period of the last fiscal year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday.

The cement export from the country was recorded at 230.067 million U.S. dollars in the July-March period of the ongoing fiscal year as against 179.472 million dollars a year ago, the PBS figures showed.

In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 39.91 percent to 6.488 million metric tons during the period, said the PBS.

On a year-on-year basis, the cement exports in March 2025 increased by 41.30 percent to 22.004 million dollars compared to 15.572 million dollars in March 2024, the PBS said.

On a month-on-month basis, the cement export surged by 10.17 percent in March 2025 compared to February 2025.