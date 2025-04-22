Qatar, Sierra Leone Hold Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Freetown: The first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Sierra Leone convened Tuesday in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The Qatari side was chaired by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Sierra Leonean side was chaired by Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone, HE Alan C. E. Logan.

Throughout this round, both sides discussed cooperative ties between the two countries, and a range of topics of mutual interest.