OPSWAT Announces GISEC 2025 Participation As Regional Cybersecurity Leaders Face New Threats From AI

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) OPSWAT , a global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at MEA's leading security event, GISEC Global 2025. The event will run from 6 to 8 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council in partnership with the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

Sertan Selcuk, Vice President for METAP and CIS, OPSWAT

Industry professionals from around the world will be able to learn from thought leaders at OPSWAT, while the company aims to forge strategic alliances that drive mutual growth and success in addressing cybersecurity challenges.

"Our main focus at GISEC Global 2025 will be critical infrastructure, the lynchpin of economic progress and an increasingly popular target for threat actors," said Sertan Selcuk, Vice President for METAP and CIS, OPSWAT. "Our partnerships will involve devising ways of protecting the interconnected systems and technologies that drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Through our demonstrations and discussions at GISEC 2025, OPSWAT experts will show how our solutions directly address the latest cybersecurity challenges, especially the ongoing merger of IT and OT."

CISO and industry visitors of GISEC can visit OPSWAT's CIP Mobile Lab, where OP/X Labs will provide live demos of industry-leading solutions that secure critical infrastructure, while OPSWAT experts offer practical insights into safeguarding organizations' most vital systems and networks.

Alongside the Mobile Lab will be OPSWAT's Nuclear Plant Model Reactor, a display that underscores the company's prowess in securing sensitive environments like nuclear power plants. Part of the demonstration will be the showcasing of the interconnectivity of the mobile lab with the nuclear plant model.

OPSWAT subject matter experts will also participate in speaking engagements and seminars at GISEC Global 2025. On day one, on the Dark Stage, OPSWAT will run a live hacking session to highlight the dangers that prowl today's threat landscape.

During day two, on the Government Stage, hosted by Dubai Electronic Security Center, OPSWAT Founder and CEO, Benny Czarny, will present "Breaking the Firewall: Revolutionizing Cyber Defense for a Connected World". He will make the case for a fundamental rethinking of the traditional firewall, highlighting how the rise of AI-driven exploits, encrypted attacks, and increasingly complex network environments demands a new approach to cybersecurity.

Also on day two, on the Critical Infrastructure Stage, OPSWAT's Director of Products and Solutions, Kris Voorspoels, will take part in a panel discussion on the security crisis facing the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the regional oil and gas sector. With eyes on both 2025 and beyond, panel experts will discuss how the rise of IoT devices in the petrochemical industry, from pipeline sensors to drilling systems, has impacted security for one of the region's most important revenue streams.

Aiming to enhance cybersecurity standards across the region in alignment with the goals of the UAE National Cybersecurity Strategy, OPSWAT Academy will offer complimentary CIP certifications, such as File Security Associate (OFSA), Secure Storage Associate (OSSA), Email Security Associate (OESA), Web Traffic Protection Associate (OWPA), and Data Transfer Security Associate (ODSA).

"Our GISEC participation further demonstrates our steadfast commitment to delivering IT/OT cybersecurity solutions and fostering the cyber talent that the region needs to defend its critical infrastructure and sustain economic progress," Selcuk added. "MEA technology and business leaders increasingly look to OPSWAT to defend their IT/OT suites. We stand ready as their trusted partner."

At GISEC Global 2025, OPSWAT will exhibit from Stand C55, Hall 7.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device." philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit .