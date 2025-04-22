Sanctioning A Liquified Petroleum Gas Shipping Network To Further Pressure Iran

Today, the United States is sanctioning Iranian national Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh and his liquified petroleum gas (LPG) shipping network for exporting hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian LPG and crude oil to foreign markets. This revenue funds Iran’s malign behavior, particularly the regime’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its support for terrorist proxies.

Iranian companies continually adapt their networks to evade sanctions and sell to foreign customers. The United States is committed to sanctioning Iranian firms that fund the regime’s destabilizing conduct.

The Trump Administration will vigorously enforce all U.S. sanctions on Iran as part of its maximum pressure campaign. So long as Iran attempts to generate oil revenues to fund its subversive activities, the United States will hold accountable both Iran and all its partners in sanctions evasion.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign and E.O. 13902, which targets those operating in certain sectors of the Iranian economy. On October 11, 2024, the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, determined that section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 13902 shall apply to the petroleum and petrochemical sectors of the Iranian economy, which allows Treasury to target a broader range of activities relating to Iran’s trade in petroleum and petrochemical products. For more information, today’s designation can be found on the Treasury’s Press Releases.