Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2 Arrested On Murder Charges In Sar-I-Pul

2 Arrested On Murder Charges In Sar-I-Pul


2025-04-22 02:00:24
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SAR-I-PUL CITY (Pajhwok): Two individuals have been arrested on murder charges in northern Sar-i-Pul province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Hafiz Naqibullah Alamyar told Pajhwok Afghan News a young man had stabbed to death another man in the Alqani area of th provincial capital on Monday.

The alleged killer was detained by security forces. Preliminary investigation suggested the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, he said.

Separately, he added:“A 45-year-old man was shot dead inside his home in the Qala-i-Sokhta village of the provincial capital the same day.”

The suspected killer was arrested by security forces and would be referred to judicial organs for further investigations, the police spokesman concluded.

kk/mud

MENAFN22042025000174011037ID1109459215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search