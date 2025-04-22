2 Arrested On Murder Charges In Sar-I-Pul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SAR-I-PUL CITY (Pajhwok): Two individuals have been arrested on murder charges in northern Sar-i-Pul province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Hafiz Naqibullah Alamyar told Pajhwok Afghan News a young man had stabbed to death another man in the Alqani area of th provincial capital on Monday.

The alleged killer was detained by security forces. Preliminary investigation suggested the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, he said.

Separately, he added:“A 45-year-old man was shot dead inside his home in the Qala-i-Sokhta village of the provincial capital the same day.”

The suspected killer was arrested by security forces and would be referred to judicial organs for further investigations, the police spokesman concluded.

