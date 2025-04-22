University Student Dies As Vehicle Falls Into Badakhshan River
FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): A young man died after a vehicle plunged into Kokcha River in northeastern Badakhshan province, an official said on Tuesday.
Police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar told Pajhwok Afghan News the accident took place as a vehicle veered off the road and fell into Kokcha River due to a technical problem in Sina village of Juram district last night.
He said a 24-year-old man, who was a fourth-grade student of mining geological engineering faculty at Badakhshan University, drowned in the river.
Security forces are trying to pull out his body, he added.
