Construction Work On Health Center Building Starts In Badghis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Construction work has been launched on a health center that will cost more than 500,000 US dollars in southern Badghis province, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Tuesday.

On its X handle MoPH wrote a building for health center is being constructed by the Public Health Department and with financial support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

It said the project valued more than 500,000 US dollars.

Public health director Maulvi Khan Mohammad Himmat said the project would help improve health services in the province and solve more than 70 percent of people's problems in Ghormach district.

The Public Health Department emphasized that efforts to improve health services for other areas in the province will continue.

