Red Sea Global Introduces Botanica, Now Open For Guests
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The landscape nursery has supplied more than 7 million plants to landscape RSG's destinations
Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has proudly announced the launch of its new brand, Botanica. The new name for The Red Sea Landscape Nursery, Botanica is dedicated to sustainable greenery across RSG's destinations, while also providing exceptional, nature-based experiences to guests. Operational since 2020, Botanica has grown and supplied more than 7 million plants to landscape RSG's destinations. It aims to deliver 30 million plants by 2030. Starting this month, Botanica is opening up to guests at The Red Sea, AMAALA and beyond. “Botanica is more than just a nursery - it's a step towards regenerating Saudi Arabia's rich biodiversity. After providing us with more than 7 million plants for landscaping our destinations, the nursery now becomes our first guest experience that caters uniquely to the RSG DNA of regenerative tourism. Visitors have the opportunity to enjoy immersive, hands-on experiences that reconnect them with nature,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG. Immersive visitor experiences at Botanica: Visitors to Botanica will be able to explore the beauty and sustainability of the nursery first-hand. The experiences on offer include:
-
A guided tour around the nursery
The opportunity to plant their own plants
Botanica Café offering breakfast and lunch
A garden shop and tropical area
