Red Sea Global Introduces Botanica, Now Open For Guests

The landscape nursery has supplied more than 7 million plants to landscape RSG's destinations

Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has proudly announced the launch of its new brand, Botanica. The new name for The Red Sea Landscape Nursery, Botanica is dedicated to sustainable greenery across RSG's destinations, while also providing exceptional, nature-based experiences to guests.

Operational since 2020, Botanica has grown and supplied more than 7 million plants to landscape RSG's destinations. It aims to deliver 30 million plants by 2030. Starting this month, Botanica is opening up to guests at The Red Sea, AMAALA and beyond.

“Botanica is more than just a nursery - it's a step towards regenerating Saudi Arabia's rich biodiversity. After providing us with more than 7 million plants for landscaping our destinations, the nursery now becomes our first guest experience that caters uniquely to the RSG DNA of regenerative tourism. Visitors have the opportunity to enjoy immersive, hands-on experiences that reconnect them with nature,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG.

A guided tour around the nursery

The opportunity to plant their own plants

Botanica Café offering breakfast and lunch A garden shop and tropical area

Visitors to Botanica will be able to explore the beauty and sustainability of the nursery first-hand. The experiences on offer include:

At over 1.8 million square meters, Botanica is the largest landscape nursery in the region. It is part of Red Sea Global's planet-first approach, seeking to enrich the natural environment and set new standards in responsible development. Approximately 400 people are employed at the nursery, with 25% coming from the local community.

The Red Sea welcomed its first guests in 2023, with five of its hotels now open. Botanica becomes the first guest experience that caters uniquely to the RSG DNA of regenerative tourism. It follows the launch of WAMA, specializing in water sports, Galaxea offering underwater experiences, and Akun delivering on land adventures, in 2023.

Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.

About Red Sea Global:

Red Sea Global (RSG) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, luxury residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, opened in 2024 and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.