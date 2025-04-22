403
Amwaj International Acquires 18% Stake In Dubai-Based Cledor At $100M Post-Money Valuation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Left to right – Namir El Akabi, Founder and Chairman of Amwaj Group; Omar Gull, Founder & CEO of Cledor
Amwaj International is a billion-dollar multi-national conglomerate with a global presence in 27 cities, employing over 10,000 people. With more than 30 years of experience, Amwaj has successfully directed developments and investments across diverse sectors, including real estate, energy, and infrastructure. The company has committed over $2.4 billion to real estate assets in Iraq and is now strategically expanding into the UAE market. Through its recent investment in Cledor, Amwaj Group is poised to strengthen its presence in Dubai's booming real estate sector, driving growth and innovation across the region. About Cledor:
Cledor is a Dubai-based real estate development firm specializing in luxury properties and high-value investments. In less than a year, Cledor has secured AED 2.3 billion in Gross Development Value (GDV) with over 1.3 million square feet of real estate projects in Dubai. With a proven track record, including the rapid sell-out of its first AED 435 million project in just four days, Cledor aims to become a billion-dollar company in five years. The firm continues to expand its portfolio, launching five major developments in 2025 while exploring high-growth emerging markets such as Far East Asia and Eastern Europe.
Left to right – Namir El Akabi, Founder and Chairman of Amwaj Group; Omar Gull, Founder & CEO of Cledor
Investment marks entry of billion-dollar MNC into UAE's real estate market
Within a year, Cledor secures AED 2.3 billion in Gross Development Value spanning 1.3 million sqft of projects in Dubai
Cledor's first AED 435 million project sells out in four days
