'RANCH ROAM' TREATS OVER 1,300 TO COWBOY FUN TO SUPPORT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BROWARD COUNTY

Ranch Roam Supporters Treated to Line-Dancing Lessons

"Alligators" Ron and Ali Bergeron Host 28th Annual "Ranch Roam"

Long-time BGCBC Supporter, Gary Wendt, Honored with "Rick Case Pinnacle Award" by event Co-Founder, Rita Case

RECORD“RANCH ROAM” ATTRACTS OVER 1,300 SUPPORTERS TO BERGERON'S“GREEN GLADES RANCH” FOR OLD-TIME WESTERN FUN TO SUPPORT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BROWARD COUNTY

- Ron Bergeron, Event Co-Founder and HostDAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 28th Annual Amazon“Ranch Roam” treated a record-breaking crowd of over 1,300 guests to a boot-scootin' evening of fun at“Alligator” Ron Bergeron's Green Glades Ranch. The event featured a full slate of cowboy-themed events, culminating in a live performance by Country Music Superstar Randy Houser. All proceeds from the evening benefitted Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County .It was country western's version of black tie in cowboy boots! The 28th Annual Amazon“Ranch Roam,” hosted by Bergeron Family of Companies and presented by Friends of Tony Novelly, recently drew a record-setting crowd-over 1,300 supporters to“Alligator” Ron Bergeron's“Green Glades Ranch” in Davie on Saturday, March 22nd, with all proceeds supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC).The old-time, western-themed event, founded by“Alligators” Ron and Ali Bergeron and Rita and Rick Case of Rick Case Automotive Group, treated“cowboys and cowgirls” in attendance to an evening of line-dancing lessons, a casino, mechanical bull riding, live and silent auctions, a seated dinner, libations and more. The evening was highlighted by a live performance by country music superstar, Randy Houser, sponsored by Beasley Media Group.In addition to the rootin' tootin' good time, longtime BGCBC supporter and Board Member, Gary Wendt, was presented with the prestigious“Rick Case Pinnacle Award”-the Club's highest honor-for his unyielding leadership, creativity, inspiration, and dedication to changing the lives of the thousands of youth served by the Clubs.Since 1996,“Ranch Roam” has raised over $15 million dollars for Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Those funds help BGCBC provide a safe, supportive space where youth can learn, grow, and thrive-along with healthy meals and resources that support academic success and brighter futures.For information on getting involved in future events, including“Ranch Roam,” visit /About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 16 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.About Bergeron Family of CompaniesSince 1965, few businesses have shaped the landscape of Florida and the lives of its residents more than the Bergeron Family of Companies, Inc. As one of the most highly respected site development and roadway contractors in the state, Bergeron has grown communities, expanded commerce and improved commutes – all while protecting Florida's environmentally sensitive ecosystem. In addition to the site development and roadway construction, Bergeron owns and manages multiple commercial, self-storage and industrial real estate properties from as far south as Florida City, Florida to as far north as Kingsport, Tennessee. Last, the Bergeron Everglades Foundation has made its mission to advocate for the restoration, conservation and protection of our beloved Everglades ecosystem and the wildlife that call it home-from sawgrass to seagrass.

