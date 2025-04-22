Ionart Studios Expands Global Strategic Alliances With CG/VFX Veteran Andras Kavalecz And Checkpoint VFX

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ionart teams up with Checkpoint VFX to expand its North American and global reach, scaling up for complex projects with a streamlined, artist-led approach.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ionart Studios is proud to announce the expansion of its global strategic alliances through a new partnership agreement with renowned San Francisco-based CG/VFX Supervisor Andras Kavalecz, Founder and CEO of Checkpoint VFX . This alliance marks a significant step in Ionart's continued mission to deliver world-class visual effects and CG services for high-profile episodic series, feature films, and cinematic game content.

With a remarkable career spanning over 36 years, beginning with early work on the Atari ST during the early days of the industry and extending to recent contributions on critically acclaimed productions like Black Mirror and Stranger Things, Andras Kavalecz brings deep technical expertise and invaluable business relationships to the partnership.

“We're confident that Andras' extensive experience will bring tremendous value to our future clients' projects,” said Charlie Seiner, CEO of Ionart Studios.“As industry demand contracts and evolves, my background with smaller teams and an artist-driven approach allows us to streamline production and optimize budgets,” added Andras Kavalecz.

This new partnership with Checkpoint VFX complements Ionart Studios' existing collaboration with Executive Producer and VFX Supervisor Mark Nazal and his team at SurrealArts, reinforcing Ionart's growing presence across North America and international markets.

As Ionart Studios continues to grow its capabilities and global presence, this strategic alliance will enable the studio to take on a wider range of creative and technically complex projects-pushing the boundaries of what they can deliver in an ever-evolving industry.

Ionart Studios is a full-service creative studio specializing in visual effects, CG production, and animation for film, television, gaming, and commercial content. Backed by a dedicated core team, world-class facilities, and strategic global partnerships, Ionart delivers scalable production solutions and cost-effective alternatives to major rebate zones, reinforced by access to Hungary's generous film incentive program. The studio is a Trusted Partner Network (TPN) Gold Certified facility, aligned with the Motion Picture Association's global content security standards. For business inquiries, contact the team at ....

