Kraftcpas Recognized By Accounting Today As A 2025 Regional Leader And Firm To Watch

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftCPAs PLLC has been recognized with two new distinctions from Accounting Today that reflect the firm's sustained growth, leadership, and impactful client service. For the first time, KraftCPAs was named a 2025 Southeast Regional Leader and a 2025 Firm to Watch.

Accounting Today ranks leading national and local accounting firms each year based on revenue, industry data, and analysis. This annual report highlights key industry trends and challenges and explores how accounting firms are tackling them in 2025 and beyond.

About KraftCPAs PLLC

Founded in 1958 by the late Joe Kraft, KraftCPAs PLLC is one of the largest independent certified public accounting firms in Tennessee with a staff of more than 250 people. KraftCPAs has offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, and Lebanon, as well as four affiliates that offer additional specialized services. For information, visit .

