Basementremodeling Earns Multiple Industry Recognitions

HYATTSVILLE, Md., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BasementRemodeling , a leader in full basement finishing and basement remodeling in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, has achieved several prestigious industry recognitions over the past 12 months, further solidifying its position as one of the region's most trusted names in basement renovation.

The company was recently featured on Trending Today , a national television series that highlights innovative businesses. The segment aired on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV on February 22, 2025, showcasing BasementRemodeling's expertise in transforming basements into high-end living spaces.

For the second consecutive year, BasementRemodeling earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list , recognizing it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company was also named to the Qualified Remodeler (QR) 500 list for the third year in a row, ranking among the nation's top remodeling firms.

Additionally, Pavel Abaev, the CEO of BasementRemodeling, was honored as a Pro Remodeler 40 Under 40 recipient, recognizing his leadership and contributions to the remodeling industry.

Since its founding in 2009, BasementRemodeling has completed thousands of basement remodeling projects, generating over $10 million in annual revenue-all with a lean, expert team of fewer than 20 professionals. By focusing exclusively on basement renovations, the company has perfected a streamlined process powered by custom in-house tools, allowing for seamless transitions from online quotes to project completion. This specialized approach consistently delivers exceptional craftsmanship, efficient execution, and a stress-free experience for homeowners.

For more information and to view past projects, visit BasementRemodeling.

SOURCE basementremodeling

