NGP VAN Payments Launches For Actionkit, Featuring All-New Donation Pages And Cutting-Edge Fundraising Tools

The industry-leading feature taps into Stripe's advanced tools to power a smarter, more seamless donor experience

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionKit , the trusted digital organizing and fundraising platform for Democratic and progressive organizations and campaigns, announced today the launch of new digital fundraising capabilities that support NGP VAN Payments , which launched in June 2024. The update offers a faster, highly optimized experience for donors, more powerful tools for fundraisers, and leverages Stripe's market-leading payments infrastructure to its full advantage.

The upgraded donation experience includes Stripe's Link , enabling returning supporters to securely use payment details they have saved across Stripe's vast network to contribute via ActionKit. The new form also features address autocomplete, Stripe Elements for secure data collection, and Stripe for full PCI compliance. Together, these enhancements reduce friction and improve conversion rates, particularly on mobile devices.

As part of this release, PayPal is now available as a payment method on all NGP VAN Payments pages. When selected, donors are directed to PayPal to complete their payment and are then returned to ActionKit with key donor information pre-filled, making the process quick and easy with less manual entry.

This rollout marks the first phase of ActionKit's broader plan to enhance its donation tools within the NGP VAN Payments ecosystem. A roadmap of future improvements is underway, including support for mobile wallets, alternative form layouts, and ongoing optimization work to deliver better results across the board.

"These new forms are just the beginning," said Karin Roland, Director of Product at ActionKit. "Thanks to in-depth conversations with our users over the past year, we've built a foundation that meets today's needs and sets the stage for tomorrow's innovation."

In addition to an upgraded donor experience, NGP VAN Payments offers organizations market-leading pricing. The current promotional rate is a flat 3.25%, helping the Democratic and progressive movement keep more of every dollar it raises.

ActionKit is encouraging early adoption and gathering feedback to shape what comes next. For a limited time, early-adopting organizations can receive support with template configuration. Whether organizations need support getting started, technical assistance, or want to share feature ideas, the ActionKit team is ready to collaborate.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. We help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more- including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

