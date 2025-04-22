New Insights Into Americans' Priorities At The Grocery Store Unveiled By Marine Stewardship Council

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The MSC poll findings come at a time when the rising cost of living and rapid changes to global supply chains deeply impact consumer shopping behavior. The average price of food in the United States has risen by 2.8% since the beginning of 2024. In 2025, prices for all food are predicted to increase 3.2% . Through the poll, MSC sought to gain insight into whether sustainability remains a priority for Americans in the current economic climate.

Responses also revealed generational differences in consumer behavior. Gen Z and millennial shoppers, aged 18-29, are almost twice as likely as their 55+ counterparts to consider their environmental impact when grocery shopping and meal planning. Furthermore, 36% of consumers believe it's at least somewhat important for businesses to focus on sustainability even with the rising cost of living, and over a third believe it should be the priority.

"It is not surprising that cost is top of mind when it comes to buying groceries these days. This data, however, shows that even amid rising prices at the cash register, Americans still want to make choices that are good for the environment, especially among younger generations," said Erika Feller, Americas Director, Marine Stewardship Council. "I'm hopeful that American shoppers will keep the planet in mind when creating a budget-friendly meal plan, and that sustainable seafood is in everyone's grocery cart, especially as we celebrate Earth Day."

The poll revealed that a quarter of respondents believe fish and seafood is the most environmentally sustainable animal protein, closely followed by chicken. And while 33% of poll respondents don't know what the most environmentally sustainable animal protein is, studies show that wild fisheries have a lower greenhouse gas footprint than land-based animal proteins, making it a good choice for people prioritizing sustainability in their grocery shopping. The Marine Stewardship Council, a global nonprofit tackling sustainable fishing, works with fisheries and supply chain companies through its certification and ecolabeling program to give shoppers an easy way to identify certified sustainable seafood with its blue fish ecolabel. The MSC ecolabel can be found on seafood packaging at a variety of price points in grocery stores, convenience stores, independent food retailers, and some restaurants nation-wide. Around 1 in 5 shelf-stable seafood products-like canned, pouched, and tinned options-sold in U.S. grocery stores are MSC certified and carry the blue fish label according to data from the FMI Power of Seafood Report compared to MSC sales data.

During Earth Month 2025 and beyond, MSC is educating consumers on the benefits of purchasing sustainable seafood for both their health and the health of the ocean. Shoppers can follow these three simple tips to make their grocery hauls healthy, affordable and sustainable:

Incorporate one to two servings of fatty fish like salmon, sardines and tuna per week to get the health benefits of anti-inflammatory omega-3s EPA + DHA.Affordable and convenient options are easily available at wallet-friendly prices, such as pantry-staples tinned and pouched fish.To identify seafood that's wild-caught and certified sustainable, look for the MSC blue fish label .

For more tips on incorporating sustainability into your everyday, visit .

About the Marine Stewardship Council

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is a global, science-based nonprofit organization helping to protect the ocean and safeguard seafood supplies for the future. For over 25 years, the MSC has been working with scientists, fisheries, seafood companies, industry experts, retailers, conservation groups and other nonprofits to improve the way our ocean is fished through the MSC Fisheries Standard and Chain of Custody Standard . The MSC program incentivizes and rewards sustainable fishing practices globally. Through the use of the MSC blue fish label , the MSC makes it easy for everyone to identify and choose sustainable, wild-caught seafood from a certified source. Learn more at .

About the Poll

This poll was completed between February 21 and February 24, using Leger's LEO panel, among n=1,007 American respondents aged 18+. Results were weighted according to age, gender, region, education, ethnicity, and number of people in the household in order to ensure a representative sample of the American population. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size yields a margin of error no greater than ±3.1%, (19 times out of 20).

SOURCE Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)