Tax Law Expert Available To Discuss Harvard's Exemption Status

HOUSTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As federal officials examine the federal funding and income tax-exempt status of Harvard and other elite universities, legal expertise on nonprofit organizations tax law is essential to understanding what's at stake.

Professor Johnny Rex Buckles , a tax law expert at the University of Houston Law Center and a Harvard Law School graduate, is available for comment. His expertise focuses on the taxation of exempt organizations, federal income tax, and constitutional issues affecting nonprofits.

Here is a quote from Professor Buckles:

"The bureaucrats' letter to Harvard is an individually tailored set of proposed regulations apparently assuming facts and legal interpretations that are far from established, and it is premised on a constitutionally suspect power to dictate the beliefs and constitution of a private association that should make traditional defenders of free speech and association shudder."

A former practitioner in a national law firm's exempt organizations practice group, Buckles offers both academic and practical insight on this critical issue.

If you are interested in interviewing UHLC's Professor Buckles, please contact Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected] or Rashda Khan, Communications Director, 325-656-2824, [email protected] .

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

Media Contact:

Rashda Khan

(713) 743-7587

[email protected]

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED