Parkinson’S Disease Therapeutic Domain Projected To See Transformational Growth Across The 7MM During The Study Period (2020–2034) | Delveinsight

DelveInsight's analysis forecasts Parkinson's disease market growth due to the introduction of emerging therapies, expecting a rise in market size during the study period (2020–2034). The anticipated increase in market size is driven by advancements in treatment options, greater healthcare access, and a rising prevalence of the condition, which together foster higher demand for innovative and effective therapies.

Parkinson's disease is a chronic and progressive neurological condition resulting from the deterioration of nerve cells in the substantia nigra region of the brain, which primarily impairs movement. According to DelveInsight, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM was around 3 million in 2024 and is projected to rise through 2034.

While a definitive cure is currently unavailable, a combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments is commonly used to manage symptoms. Physical, occupational, and speech therapies play a crucial role in patient care. In certain cases, surgical interventions may be beneficial, and alternative therapies can help address specific symptoms.

Commonly prescribed medications for Parkinson's include levodopa, dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, amantadine, anticholinergics, and adenosine A2A antagonists -all primarily aimed at reducing motor-related symptoms.

The treatment pipeline for Parkinson's disease remains strong, with several late-stage drug candidates expected to enter the market during the forecast period. In 2024, the market size for Parkinson's disease in the 7MM was estimated at USD 3.5 billion and is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching a substantial value by 2034.





DelveInsight has expertise in the neurological disorder market, and an experienced team handles the neurological disorders domain proficiently. DelveInsight has recently released a series of epidemiology-based market reports on Parkinson's disease, including Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia, Parkinson's Disease Psychosis, Parkinson's Disease Related Dementia, and Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease . These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Additionally, the reports feature an examination of prominent companies working with their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. Let's dive deeply into the market assessment of these Parkinson's disease reports individually.

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market

Parkinson's disease is a progressive and life-threatening neurodegenerative condition marked by serious movement-related impairments, such as slowed movement, tremors, and muscle rigidity. In addition to these motor symptoms, patients often experience cognitive issues, psychiatric disorders, and complications like levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) due to treatment.

Levodopa remains the most effective therapy for managing Parkinson's disease; however, long-term use can lead to motor complications, including dyskinesia. Initially mild, dyskinesia can worsen over time, significantly impacting patients' quality of life. According to DelveInsight, there were around 597K diagnosed cases of PD-LID in the 7MM in 2023, a number projected to grow through 2034.

Treatment approaches depend on the type of dyskinesia. Peak-dose dyskinesia is generally managed by adjusting levodopa dosages and introducing medications like amantadine and dopamine agonists. In contrast, off-period dystonia is often treated with baclofen or botulinum toxin. GOCOVRI (amantadine) remains the only FDA-approved drug specifically for managing dyskinesia in Parkinson's patients.

Several promising therapies are in development to address the unmet needs of PD-LID patients. Among the key late-stage candidates expected to launch between 2024 and 2034 are NLX-112 (from Neurolixis and Gala Laboratories) and JM-010 (by Bukwang Pharmaceutical and Contera Pharma), among others. The PD-LID treatment landscape is anticipated to undergo considerable transformation, growing from USD 1.5 billion in 2023 at a significant CAGR by 2034, driven by the introduction of new therapies.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis (PDP) is a frequently observed complication in individuals with Parkinson's disease, linked to high rates of morbidity and mortality. It often results in reduced engagement in health-promoting activities and prolonged stays in nursing homes. PDP is primarily marked by visual hallucinations but may also involve other psychiatric symptoms such as auditory hallucinations, delusions, illusions, depression, and anxiety-factors that significantly affect both life expectancy and quality of life. According to DelveInsight's 2023 analysis, there were approximately 875K diagnosed prevalent cases of PDP across the 7MM. This number is projected to rise steadily over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Current treatment strategies combine both nonpharmacological and pharmacological methods, aiming to reduce the intensity and frequency of psychotic symptoms while avoiding any substantial worsening of motor functions. First-line treatment generally includes typical and atypical antipsychotics (e.g., aripiprazole, clozapine, quetiapine), with a preference for atypical antipsychotics due to their lower risk of long-term complications. Additionally, 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (such as donepezil and rivastigmine), and various antidepressants are also prescribed.

In 2016, the US FDA approved pimavanserin (NUPLAZID) -a selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist without dopamine receptor-blocking effects-giving Acadia Pharmaceuticals a first-mover advantage in the space. However, the drug includes a boxed warning for increased mortality risk in elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis. The pipeline for new PDP treatments remains limited, with only a few candidates in development, such as Ulotaront from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals.

In terms of market value, the PDP market in the 7MM was estimated at around USD 651 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR, reaching a notable market size by 2034. According to DelveInsight, the projected growth will be fueled by the launch of new therapies, improved access to healthcare, and the rising number of PDP cases-collectively increasing the demand for advanced and more effective treatment options.

Parkinson's Disease-Related Dementia Market

Parkinson's disease dementia (PDD) is characterized by a decline in cognitive and reasoning abilities that occurs in some individuals with Parkinson's disease, typically emerging at least a year after the initial diagnosis. According to DelveInsight's analysis, the diagnosed prevalence of PDD was consistently higher in males than in females across all 7MM during the study period from 2020 to 2034.

Currently, Exelon Patch (rivastigmine) is the only FDA-approved therapy for treating mild to moderate cases of PDD. The medication is offered in two forms: oral tablets and a transdermal patch. The oral capsule version was phased out due to stability concerns and the need for a more efficient delivery system, particularly for patients with Parkinson's disease dementia. The transdermal patch remains the preferred choice, as it ensures a consistent release of the drug, reduces gastrointestinal side effects, and is easier to use for patients who struggle with swallowing.

Generic versions of the patch are produced by companies like Alvogen, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Breckenridge, Mylan Technologies, and Zydus Pharmaceuticals . However, there are no generic options available for the discontinued capsule or oral solution formats. The patch's reliability and user-friendliness make it a better fit for many individuals with PDD.

The treatment pipeline for PDD remains sparse, with only a few promising candidates like ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in development, underscoring a significant unmet need for more effective treatment options. The anticipated introduction of new therapies by leading pharmaceutical companies between 2025 and 2034 is expected to positively influence the PDD market size in the United States.

Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market

Parkinson's disease is the second most prevalent neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer's, impacting roughly 10 million individuals globally. While the average age of onset is around 60, around 10–15% of cases begin before the age of 50, classified as early-onset Parkinson's. Cell and gene therapies are revolutionizing the treatment landscape by addressing the underlying causes of the disease, rather than just managing symptoms. These advanced therapies aim to slow, halt, or even reverse disease progression by targeting genetic and cellular mechanisms.

Innovations in gene-editing tools like CRISPR, alongside regenerative cell therapies, are opening new possibilities for repairing or replacing damaged neurons, with the potential to restore motor function and enhance quality of life. As a result, Parkinson's treatment is shifting from symptomatic relief to disease modification at its source. Research has highlighted the promise of regenerative medicine and stem cell-based therapies, making them a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Despite this progress, no gene therapy has yet received regulatory approval for treating Parkinson's.

Several genetic mutations-including PINK1, DJ-1, LRRK2, and ATP13A2 -have been linked to disease progression. Understanding these genes is essential to unraveling the pathogenesis of Parkinson's and assessing genetic risk factors.

Numerous companies are actively developing novel investigational treatments for Parkinson's. Some approaches focus on regenerating the dopamine system by delivering genes that encode growth factors, encouraging dopamine-producing neurons to regenerate. Others aim to enable existing brain cells to synthesize dopamine, potentially reducing the reliance on traditional dopamine-replacement drugs. Additionally, emerging therapies seek to protect and rescue vulnerable neurons, which may slow or modify the disease course.

The pipeline for Parkinson's-related cell and gene therapies is rapidly expanding, with promising candidates such as MaavRx's AAV Gene Therapy, MeiraGTx's AAV-GAD, Hope Biosciences' HB-adMSCs, Sumitomo Pharma's CT1-DAP001/DSP-1083, Eli Lilly's PR001 (LY3884961), and BlueRock Therapeutics' Bemdaneprocel (BRT-DA01) . The outlook for the cell and gene therapy in Parkinson's disease market is expected to evolve significantly between 2025 and 2034, driven by new therapy launches and rising prevalence of the disease.

