AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 For G Data

G Data achieved great success in AV-Comparatives' Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024

- AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- G Data achieved great success in AV-Comparatives ' Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.The interface of G Data Total Security is easy to navigate by a single row of tiles. Users can choose between a default or customised installation, with the latter allowing selection of individual components to install. The status display provides detailed information about each protection component, and access control is excellent.G Data Endpoint Protection Business provides a server-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. The product uses heuristic based techenologies to detect malware, both offline and online . The product can manage networks with thousands of devices. We also feel it would be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of devices.G Data had a successful year in AV-Comparatives' 2024 tests. It received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for the Enterprise Main-Test Series .In the Consumer Main-Test Series, G Data took three Advanced+ and four Advanced Awards in the 2024 tests. It also receives a Silver Award for the Malware Protection Test.Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 report is available for free: /AV-Comparatives' tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An“Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.AV-Comparatives' tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope“Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.G Data hat bei der AV-Comparatives-Haupttestreihe 2024 für Unternehmen und Verbraucher sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten verschiedene Schutzszenarien, Systemleistung und Fehlalarme./de/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-g-data/Die Oberfläche von G Data Total Security ist durch eine einzige Reihe von Kacheln leicht zu navigieren. Der Benutzer kann zwischen einer Standard- und einer benutzerdefinierten Installation wählen, wobei letztere die Auswahl einzelner zu installierender Komponenten ermöglicht. Die Statusanzeige liefert detaillierte Informationen über jede Schutzkomponente, und die Zugriffskontrolle ist hervorragend.G Data Endpoint Protection Business bietet eine serverbasierte Konsole für die Verwaltung der Endpoint Protection-Software. Das Produkt nutzt heuristisch basierte Technologien zur Erkennung von Malware, sowohl offline als auch online. Das Produkt kann Netzwerke mit Tausenden von Geräten verwalten. Unserer Meinung nach eignet es sich auch für kleinere Unternehmen mit einigen Dutzend Geräten.G Data hatte ein erfolgreiches Jahr bei den AV-Comparatives-Tests 2024. Das Unternehmen erhielt den Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award für die Enterprise Main-Test Series.In der Haupttestreihe für Verbraucher erhielt G Data drei Advanced+ und vier Advanced Awards in den 2024-Tests. Außerdem erhält das Unternehmen einen Silver Award für den Malware Protection Test.Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich:Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.

